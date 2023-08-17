The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department, along with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.
The campaign is designed to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving and to get drunk drivers off the road during the holiday.
The period around Labor Day is marked by an increase in impaired-driving deaths. Nationwide, deaths from alcohol-impaired driving wrecks increased 14.2% from 2020 to 2021, according to NHTSA, which exceeds the 10.1% increase in overall traffic fatalities for the same period.
In two-thirds of the drunk-driving crash fatalities in 2021, the impaired driver had a blood alcohol content of .15% or more, which is almost twice the legal limit in most states. Someone dies in an impaired driving crash in America about every 39 minutes, which translates to over 13,000 deaths each year.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide will be out in full force during this period looking for impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office and police department have scheduled several traffic safety checkpoints and saturation patrols during the campaign. They will be out in full force, looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Labor Day is the last warm weather holiday before we settle into the routine of fall, school, and all the activities associated with this time of year. Lots of people will be on the roadways headed to the lake, the beach or local gatherings,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If you’re going to drink, drink responsibly and don’t drive. Designate a driver, arrange a ride home in advance, or call a ride share service. Don’t let your family or friends drive after drinking, and report impaired drivers to law enforcement.
“We want everybody to start the fall season healthy, safe and unburdened by the consequences of a drunk-driving arrest or, worse yet, a death or serious injury caused by a completely avoidable activity,” Faile said.
The consequences of an arrest for driving under the influence are substantial and can include attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, increased insurance premiums, loss of your driver’s license, and loss of income from employment. An arrest means jail, and serious bodily injury or death caused by drunk driving can result in a long prison sentence.
“As we wrap up the summer with Labor Day, I urge you to not drink and drive," said Police Chief Don Roper. “I understand the need to celebrate with friends and family at cookouts, the lake and in the pool. If you drink, please do so responsibly. I ask that you secure a safe ride home with a ride share, a sober driver, or just stay put for the evening if you’ve had too much to drink. Your safety and the safety of others is my biggest concern.”