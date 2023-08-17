LANNWS-08-19-23 DRIVE SOBER

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department, along with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

The campaign is designed to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving and to get drunk drivers off the road during the holiday.