Inside her Buford home, Susan Carnes was brought to tears as she heard pounding on the roof of the home she shares with her daughter and grandson Trotter. But these were not tears of fear or pain.
“It feels fantastic. I’m grateful for everything they’re doing. The noise doesn’t bother me,” she said.
The noise came from 15 teen and adult volunteers reroofing and replacing boxing around Carnes’ home. They traveled from all over the United States and were finishing work begun by her late husband.
“We were married for 38 years. He had started replacing the roof, but he passed away before it was done,” she said.
The volunteers were in Lancaster on July 15-22 as part of Mission Serve, a week-long experience that brings Christians together to meet both physical and spiritual needs in a particular community.
“We get to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Chuck Funderburk, who lives in Lancaster. He identifies the needs that Mission Serve crews like this one meet while in town. This year, the teams worked on 10 local homes.
Rising college freshman Abby Perez drove for two days from Texas with a team from her church, Grace Temple Baptist, to serve Carnes and her family.
“Work like this gets me out of my bubble,” Perez said. “It humbles me to help others who can’t do this all on their own.”
Perez was one of 145 participants working on Mission Serve crews around Lancaster. Her Dallas group combined with others from Baltimore, Md., and six other churches from North Carolina. Nearly all stayed at Covenant Baptist Church, sleeping on air mattresses and showering in shower trailers each day while in town.
However, not all participants traveled that far. Lancaster resident and Covenant Baptist member Randall Garris volunteered as one of the construction captains at Carnes’ home.
“I said when I retired I wanted to be able to do something like this, and now my dream is coming true through helping someone else,” he said. “It’s a real joy.”
Participant Rex Everhart from Clayton, N.C., shares a similar sentiment.
“I accepted Christ at 15. God blessed my family and business. I started to feel guilty about all I had. I realized it’s one thing to accept Christ, but it’s another to serve Him. Whether working in the church nursery, teaching kids, praying — all that can be your service. This [volunteering with Mission Serve] just happens to be mine,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes.
Everhart and his crew served Evelyn Cooper by repairing and painting her home’s siding and adding stairs at the back door.
“All my daddy had was this land and this house,” Cooper said. “It means a lot that my family can see this house restored. I’m so thankful with all they have been able to do.”
David Childs came to Lancaster from Maryland to serve as project coordinator.
“No doubt this couldn’t have happened without Nutramax. This year alone, the company donated $30,000 to cover all the construction costs for our homeowners,” he said. “We also have to thank the folks at Covenant Baptist here in Lancaster, who are so welcoming as we use their space. Many of them are working as construction captains, too.”
Other local folks were involved, too, said Stefanie Stacks with Nutramax Laboratories. The county provided dumpsters to each site for trash removal, Payless Building Supply and Liquid Munn-E provided supplies and port-a-jons at reduced rates, and Covenant Baptist fed the youths all week, she said.
After traveling the world to serve on similar crews, Lancaster resident Bliss Steele dreamed of bringing Mission Serve here.
“I wanted to do something like it in my hometown. Four years later, teams are still coming to make a difference,” he said.
The physical work included building ramps and stairs, replacing roofs, painting and completing any other tasks their homeowners needed — serving over 50 homeowners over four years.
But the spiritual work will continue beyond this week.
“Last night, one participant shared with me that he feels led by God to serve in a bigger capacity with the youth in his church back home. That’s only one way God has moved this week,” Steele said.