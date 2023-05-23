Theophilus Gill Sr., 54, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Theophilus Gill Sr., 54, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
A son of Louise Richardson Gill, he was born July 13, 1968, in Manhattan, N.Y.
His funeral service was Sunday, May 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing was Saturday, May 20, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his mother of Great Falls; two sons, Davorus Ealy of Lancaster and Theophilus Gill Jr. of Great Falls; three daughters, Thesia Gill of Great Falls, Alexie Gill of Lancaster and Theeandra Gill of Great Falls; two sisters, Stephanie Gill-Stradford of Great Falls and Kishina Gill of Rock Hill; and life companion, Antoinette Chambers.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.