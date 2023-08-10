The beginning of August is the calm before the storm for teachers, as they work to set up their classrooms and curate lesson plans. Teachers at Buford Middle and Heath Springs Elementary have been hard at work doing just that to prepare for Lancaster County School District’s first day of school, Aug. 21.
Coming home
While third-grade teacher Alexus Cornelius may be about to start her first year of teaching at Heath Springs Elementary, she is no stranger to the town. Cornelius attended Heath Springs elementary as a child, making for many familiar faces.
“I’m super excited, because I went to elementary school here, so I’m glad to be back home,” she said. “Just being able to help the students and help them progress (is great). Teachers are the first ones that students really get to see in the real world.”
Corneilus also said that several current teachers and administrators were in their same roles over 10 years ago when she was a student, so her experience has come full circle.
Fourth-grade teacher Lauren Steen was also a student at Heath Springs Elementary, who returned there to teach.
“I’m from Heath Springs and I actually went to Heath Springs Elementary School as a child, and returned last year as a teacher,” Steen said. “It’s a very humbling experience to come back and teach where you grew up.”
Steen said she knows a former classmate who now has a child attending the school, but is not old enough for fourth grade yet.
“That’ll be when it gets really weird,” Steen said, with a laugh.
The school’s fourth-grade team also includes teachers Sarah Parrish and Oneida Hartley. Parrish is entering her second year and Hartley her 10th year of teaching, but her first in Heath Springs. Parrish moved to Heath Springs from San Diego with her husband, and Hartley came from Arizona.
Steen hopes that the biggest takeaways students grasp in her classroom is that they are loved and they are safe.
“I’m going to team them a lot, but I (also) want them to know they’re loved by me,” Steen said. “That’s why I try to tell my kids (students) every single day that I love them.”
Hartley wants to encourage her students, even through hard times.
“Yes, it’s going to be hard (at times), but they can do it,” she said. “They’re not on their own; we’ll do it together.”
Parrish said she is planning to go into the new school year with a reminder for herself and her students that it is OK to make mistakes, and from mistakes come growth.
Buford Middle
Buford Middle School special education resource teacher Tammy Mosier is entering her 17th year in Buford. While she may be a veteran in the field, she said every new school year still feels as new as the first.
“I always get excited about the sixth-graders coming over and meeting them, because it’s like a new job every year, depending on who you have,” Mosier said. “I’m excited about meeting my new personalities.”
Mosier said her favorite thing is how attached she gets to her students, as she gets to teach them for three consecutive years.
“That’s what I love about this job,” she said. “I taught science before I started teaching special education, and I just love it.”
Mosier describes herself as a Buford transplant, who grew up in the city of Lancaster and is a Lancaster High School graduate. Her older son also graduated from Lancaster city schools, but her daughter followed her to Buford for the remainder of her educational career.
Mosier’s classroom theme is all things superhero, with little reminders around the room to remind students of their power and individuality.
Mosier will teach six different classes this year, with about a dozen students in each class.