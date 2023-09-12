LANCASTER — Mrs. Betty Jeane Jordan Peagler, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Granvill “Bill” Peagler, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edward Lee Jordan and Minnie Pittman Jordan. Mrs. Peagler loved to shop, she loved her family, Facebook family and church family. She was an amazing Christian woman.