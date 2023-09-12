LANCASTER — Mrs. Betty Jeane Jordan Peagler, 83, of Lancaster, widow of Granvill “Bill” Peagler, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edward Lee Jordan and Minnie Pittman Jordan. Mrs. Peagler loved to shop, she loved her family, Facebook family and church family. She was an amazing Christian woman.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Peagler was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Zamar Church, with the Rev. Marvin Tenant officiating.
Mrs. Peagler is survived by her son, Lewis Edward Peagler and his wife Jenny of Lancaster; four daughters, Nancy Burgess and her husband Paul of Lancaster, Molly Roof and her husband Ray of Chester, Wanda Bowers of Lancaster and Carolyn Robbins and her husband Rob of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and her special dog, Peanut.
Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her stepson, Lewis Peagler; her grandson, Jimmy Duncan; and seven brothers and sisters.
The family received friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Zamar Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zamar Church at 542 S.C. 9, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Peagler.