Forty-five students graduated from Lancaster County School District's adult education program Wednesday, May 24, during a ceremony at USC Lancaster's Bradley Building.
Twenty-four students earned their high school diplomas, and 21 students earned their GEDs (General Educational Development Test).
LaTerica Wells, a 37-year-old mother of six, was among the graduates. Her daughter graduated from Lancaster High School on Friday, May 26.
“My whole goal with that was to complete my high school diploma before she graduated, and I did it, so I’m very proud of my own self,” Wells said.
Wells said she completed all of her course requirements on New Year’s Eve, 2022, which she set as her New Year’s resolution. Wells is originally from Rock Hill, but has been living in the city of Lancaster for six years.
“So now I'm going to college,” Wells said. “I haven't picked a college at this moment, but career-wise, I’m thinking business management.”
Dr. Kim Linton, director of adult education in Lancaster, applauded the graduates by highlighting their response to adversity, especially given their diverse background.
“No matter what their story is, I commend every one of them for overcoming whatever their situation was, and coming back and doing what needs to be done and completing the requirements to sit here today,” Linton said.
Kimberly Martin, 35, born and raised in Indian Land, graduated with her high school diploma. She has a 17-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter. Martin said she was able to finish her coursework “fairly quick,” adding that it only took her about a month.
“Growing up, I had kids young, so I had to drop out of school,” Martin said. “Now, I’m able to do it (attend school) and help my kids with theirs (school). I’m just super excited.”
Sh’Kur Francis, director of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, was the commencement speaker, and encouraged the graduates to remember three things: they will fail and things will not be handed to them, but they should celebrate their achievements each time they happen.
“I’m trying to keep the tears in, but I’m (going to) cry,” Wells said. “It was a lot of work, sweat and tears, but I had a very big support system that was with me every step of the way.”