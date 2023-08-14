Two Republican presidential hopefuls are bringing their campaigns to Lancaster County this month. On Aug. 28, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Kershaw and Lancaster, and Nikki Haley will be in Indian Land.
DeSantis
The Lancaster County Republican Party is hosting DeSantis’ events, according to Sandy McGarry. DeSantis will be speaking at 11 a.m. at the Kershaw Country Club, 301 Clubhouse Drive, Kershaw.
After his speech, DeSantis and company will head to Punky’s on Main, 306 S. Main St., Lancaster, for lunch. DeSantis will then travel to the McWhirter Field Airport in Lancaster, 286 Aviation Blvd., Lancaster.
DeSantis, 44, is from Dunedin, Fla., and graduated from Yale University, according to his website. He also attended Harvard Law School, graduating with honors.
While in law school, he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer and served in Iraq in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and Al Anbar province. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal.
He has also served in Congress and as a prosecutor in Florida. He is married to Casey DeSantis, an Emmy-award winning news anchor, and has three children.
Haley
The Indian Land Chamber of Commerce is hosting Haley’s Town Hall at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at INSP/CrossRidge, 3000 WorldReach Drive, Indian Land.
While Haley’s website says the event is free to the public, Mike Neese and Amber Donnelly with the IL Chamber said the event is invite-only. Haley will speak from 2-3:30 p.m. and doors open at 1 p.m. for those with an invite.
Haley, 51, an Indian-American, was born in Bamberg. She graduated from Clemson University and ran for the S.C. House in 2004 and won, defeating a 30-year incumbent for the seat, according to her website. She was elected as governor of South Carolina in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014.
In 2016, former President Donald Trump nominated Haley to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she was a member of the President’s Cabinet and National Security Council.
Haley is married to Michael Haley and has two children. Her husband, who is in the S.C. National Guard, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013. She was the first governor in U.S. history to have a spouse deployed during their term. He is currently deployed on a year-long mission to Africa.