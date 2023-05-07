Andrew Jackson State Park is proud to participate in World Migratory Bird Day, an annual celebration of migratory birds and a call to action to protect them. This year’s campaign is focused on the importance of water to birds with the theme “Water: Sustaining Bird Life.”
Visitors are encouraged to come to Andrew Jackson Lake on Saturday, May 13, for a program to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day 2023 and to learn more about water conservation.
Stop by between 10 a.m. and noon to learn more about migratory birds who visit the park during their travels. Find out about the South Carolina Wildlife Federation's Project Prothonotary. Get a better understanding of how nesting boxes help bird populations. Make a simple bird feeder. If we are lucky, we will get to see some of the migratory birds that are currently at the park.
The program is free with park admission, which is $3 for adults, $1.50 for S.C. seniors/disabled/active duty National Guard, $1 for youth ages 6-15, free for ages 5 and under.
The park is at 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road, 9 miles north of Lancaster.
“Many of our migratory birds travel thousands of miles between their breeding and non-breeding grounds, and they need water at each stage of those journeys, as well as throughout their life cycles,” said Dr. Susan Bonfield, executive director of Environment for the Americas, the home of World Migratory Bird Day in the Western Hemisphere.
“It’s on all of us to conserve and protect these critical habitats to ensure the continued survival of migratory bird species. Birds indicate when there is trouble, but they also give us hope that when we work together to restore, conserve and protect our natural resources, we can make a big difference.”
Water is fundamental to sustaining life on our planet. Migratory birds rely on water and its associated habitats – lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, wetlands and coastal areas – for migration, wintering and breeding.
Unfortunately, increasing human demand for water, as well as human-driven pollution and climate change, threaten these precious aquatic ecosystems and the migratory birds that depend on them.
About World Migratory Bird Day
World Migratory Bird Day serves as a call to action for the protection of shared birds facing threats worldwide. The campaign is coordinated by Environment for the Americas in partnership with the Convention on Migratory Species and the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement.
World Migratory Bird Day 2023 is officially celebrated on May 13 in the United States and Canada and Oct. 14 in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Celebrations take place all over the world, including in local parks, nature centers, museums, libraries, schools and other locations throughout the year.
To find an event near you, to register your own event, or to learn more about this year’s World Migratory Bird Day campaign, go to migratorybirdday.org.