Andrew Jackson State Park is proud to participate in World Migratory Bird Day, an annual celebration of migratory birds and a call to action to protect them. This year’s campaign is focused on the importance of water to birds with the theme “Water: Sustaining Bird Life.”

Visitors are encouraged to come to Andrew Jackson Lake on Saturday, May 13, for a program to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day 2023 and to learn more about water conservation.

