Kershaw Town Administrator Ryan McLemore is resigning after 18 months on the job. His last day will be May 8.
“I absolutely loved my short time here,” he said. “I am going to miss serving the folks of the great town of Kershaw.”
After 30 years working as a public servant, he has decided to enter the private sector. He retired from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. He was hired by the town of Kershaw as the projects manager, a position he held for a year before taking the administrator’s position.
Mayor Mark Dorman said he hates to see McLemore leave, but realizes he is leaving for a better opportunity for him and his family.
Dorman said McLemore worked on several big projects for the town, including water and sewer line replacements, new water meters and new accounting software.
“He will be hard to replace,” Dorman said. “He monitored the grants and did a great job.”
McLemore cultivated a culture of transparency for the public. He appreciated the citizens who would visit town hall and ask for town policies or decisions to be explained.
He was born and raised in Kershaw and will remain a resident. He loves the town and encourages citizens to attend council meetings, vote and stay informed.
McLemore’s advice to his replacement is to have an open door to both the public and town employees.
“Always take care of your employees. Look after them,” he said. “Make sure they have what they need. Without good folks, and we have tons of them, we have nothing.”
McLemore supervised the grants and the federal ARPA funds for COVID relief to make sure purchases were in the best interest for the town.
“We needed to make sure those funds were spent wisely and for things that would last,” he said.
McLemore said one of the proudest accomplishments was the litter program initiated after a $10,000 Palmetto Pride grant.
“Our town is so clean,” he said. “We get calls from people just passing through to comment on how beautiful and clean our streets are.”
McLemore said he is leaving satisfied and stressed that all accomplishments were a team effort. In fact, he had three goals he wanted to achieve in his first year – the First Steps project in the historic Bank of Kershaw, installing water lines and sewer lines. Under his leadership, all three were achieved.
Councilwoman Bobbie Faulkenberry began her first term last year and said she learned a lot from him in how to deal with the public and his innovative, creative problem-solving.
“He was very proactive in searching for ways to make the town run more efficiently and saving money,” she said.
Faulkenberry said she will miss McLemore’s high energy, sense of humor and his positive outlook.
“I wish him and his family the very best and am happy that he will continue to be a great citizen of the town of Kershaw.”
Dorman said he will miss the friendship and integrity McLemore brought to his position.
“He will be hard to replace,” he said.