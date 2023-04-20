Thank you to all who have reached out to me regarding gun legislation. Listening to our people’s concerns is vitally important for good government. Our founding father’s framework serves as a baseline for my deliberations as I promised to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of this State and of the United States.”

As a person who is fiercely devoted to keeping my word, I desire to protect our rights against governmental overreach and to support all of our God-given natural rights, including those specifically mentioned in the Bill of Rights. Along with dear friends, close supporters and many others, I support our right for an effective self-defense.

Republican Penry Gustafson represents District 27 (Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lancaster counties) in the S.C. Senate.

Trending Videos