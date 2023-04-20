Thank you to all who have reached out to me regarding gun legislation. Listening to our people’s concerns is vitally important for good government. Our founding father’s framework serves as a baseline for my deliberations as I promised to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of this State and of the United States.”
As a person who is fiercely devoted to keeping my word, I desire to protect our rights against governmental overreach and to support all of our God-given natural rights, including those specifically mentioned in the Bill of Rights. Along with dear friends, close supporters and many others, I support our right for an effective self-defense.
Timeless wisdom teaches what is “perfect” can be the enemy of what is good. Was it good to advance South Carolina’s protections of a natural, inalienable, God-given right to self-protect? Absolutely!
In discussions among fellow legislators who are equally determined to protect our essential freedoms, we must consider if we have the votes to pass what is “perfect.’’ If the votes and collective support are not there, then we need to gain enough unity to pass better legislation than ever before.
These incremental positive changes will advance us toward the full restoration of the rights put forth by our wise founders. I foresee the possibility of doing just that, provided the completed bill and amendments do not diminish any rightful freedoms.
Sen. Shane Martin’s bill S.109, the S.C. Constitutional Carry Act, initially appears to be an excellent starting point to achieve that worthwhile goal. Through great personal tragedy, I have learned how important it is to fully equip citizens to defend themselves against threats.
I am firmly committed to this worthwhile cause both in word and deed. Thank you for taking the time to become fully informed on this most important issue, and I genuinely appreciate your support and understanding as we work together.
For more information or assistance, call 803-212-6040.
Republican Penry Gustafson represents District 27 (Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lancaster counties) in the S.C. Senate.