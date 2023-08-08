Local grocery store Harris Teeter has launched its Backpack Boosters Round Up campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to students-in-need.
Now through Aug. 22, shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort.
The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit local food bank backpack programs, which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families in need across Harris Teeter’s operating area.
In select North and South Carolina counties – Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Lancaster – the funds will be divided evenly between Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina and Classroom Central.
Classroom Central’s mission is to equip students in need to learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers, which is a mission Harris Teeter is thrilled to support again this year.
“While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they’ll receive their next meal,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter.
“With generous contributions from our associates and shoppers to support our local food bank partners’ backpack programs, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity.”
During the 2022-23 academic school year, Classroom Central distributed more than $9.5 million in free school supplies to more than 200 schools across six districts through their community partnerships and free programs for teachers: Free Store, Mobile Free Store, Curbside Pick-Up and Teacher Launch Box deliveries.
All of the funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.