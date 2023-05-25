A Lancaster police officer shot and killed two of his neighbor's dogs during lunchtime Thursday, May 25.
At about 11:30 a.m. May 25, the Lancaster Police Department officer was on a lunch break at his home in Lancaster when the dogs began attacking his dogs through the fence in the backyard.
"The officer attempted to separate the animals as the attacking dogs tried to pull the officer’s dog through the fence," said Erin Tindal, LPD public information officer.
"After unsuccessfully attempting to force the two attacking dogs to release his dog, the officer fired his service weapon, striking each dog. Both dogs died at the scene."
Tindal said the officer’s dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for examination and are expected to recover.
Other Lancaster police officers arrived at the scene and asked Lancaster County animal control officers to respond. Officers from both agencies started an investigation of the incident.
The Lancaster Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine if departmental policies were followed during the incident.
Lancaster County Animal Control is investigating the incident to determine if charges should be filed against the owner of the attacking dogs.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
Anyone with information about this case may also call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip using the link, www.p3tips.com/983, or download the P3Tips mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.