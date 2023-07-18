KERSHAW — Gabriel Courde “Gabe” Clyburn, 18, departed this life on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was the son of Crystal Clyburn and Fredric Stevenson.
Gabriel was a member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 2023 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School.
Left to cherish fond memories are his mother, Crystal Clyburn; his father, Fredric Stevenson; one sister, Paris Clyburn; grandparents, Debbie and Charles Tyson, Carolyn Stevenson and Herman Harris.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Andrew Jackson High School. Burial will be in the Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.