The Lancaster Piranhas had several top three finishers in their latest meet against the Lake Wylie Gators.
While Lancaster struggled as a team in the June 12 meet, it had several individuals step up to score points for the Piranhas.
Individual winners for Lancaster were:
Maddie Faulkenberry – girls 11-12, 50-yard freestyle
Ava Hebert – girls 7-8, 25-yard backstroke
Elijah Kennemore – boys 7-8, 25-yard butterfly
Swimmers coming in second for Lancaster were:
Dylan Caenepeel – boys 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
Brayden Kennington – boys 15-18, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly
Maddie Faulkenberry – girls 11-12, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Jake Tannehill – boys 7-8, 25-yard backstroke
Luke Lineberger – boys 7-8, 25-yard freestyle
Kash Kirkland – boys 9-10, 25-yard breaststroke
Will Wilson – boys 15-18, 50-yard breaststroke
Caden Hensley – girls 13-14, 50-yard butterfly
Swimmers coming in third for Lancaster were:
Matt Prete – boys 15-18, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Ava Hebert – girls 7-8, 25-yard freestyle
Jake Tannehill – boys 7-8, 25-yard freestyle
Sarah Graham – girls 11-12, 50-yard backstroke
Will Wilson – boys 15-18, 50-yard backstroke
Dylan Caenepeel – boys 10 and under, 100-yard individual medley
Caden Hensley – girls 13-14, 100-yard individual medley
Cash Bugajski – boys 9-10, 25-yard breaststroke
Lilly Peterson – girls 13-14, 50-yard breaststroke
Ben Schafer – boys 11-12, 50-yard butterfly
