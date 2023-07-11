A Lancaster man was killed in a hit-and-run accident Monday night.
Joshua Britten, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Karla Deese.
He was struck by a car while walking about 9:30 p.m. July 10 on Great Falls Highway (S.C. 200 South) near Lymon Reece Road, a mile south of Lancaster, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle is unknown, as the vehicle did not stop after the collision. The accident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call S.C. Highway Patrol Troop 4 at 803-639-9035 or 803-283-8585.
