LANCASTER — Mrs. Edith “Sis” Jellen Crenshaw Todd, 98, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2023.
She was born May 26, 1924, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edgar F. Crenshaw and Bertha Mae Wright Crenshaw. She was the wife of the late William Neil Todd.
Mrs. Todd enjoyed gardening, decorating, sewing, arranging flowers and traveling. She was owner and operator of Todd’s Flowers. Mrs. Todd was a member of the Eastern Star for 55 years, and a member of Douglas Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her daughters, Patricia Chryst of Conway and Nancy Alexander (Jim) of Lake Wylie; grandchildren, Todd Alexander (Tammy) and Craig Alexander (Andrea); four great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane Rhyner (Lathan); special nieces and caregivers, Donna Rogers (Charles) and Mary Ann Adams (Mike); and other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Todd was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Crenshaw; and two sisters, Polly Helms and Mildred Haile.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Todd will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to say a special thank you for the love and care shown to Mrs. Todd by Agape Hospice doctors, nurses and staff.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Edith Todd.