Lancaster County has supported and promoted fair housing practices for all of its citizens over the years. Each year, the county recognizes April as Fair Housing Month with a proclamation, signed this year by Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper on April 3, and undertakes a variety of activities to show its support of equal housing opportunities.
The federal Fair Housing Act originated from Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. The state enacted the S.C. Fair Housing Law in 1989. This law makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin in the sale, rental or provision of other housing services. This ensures equal opportunities for rental housing and homeownership to all persons and gives everyone the right to live anywhere they can afford to live.
The Fair Housing symbol is an outline of a house with an equal sign in the middle. This symbol stands for equal housing opportunity for everyone.
What does Fair Housing mean?
Housing discrimination is treating people differently because of things that they cannot change, like race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin. Fair Housing gives people the right to the following:
• Choose where they live, as long as they can afford it.
• To be shown any listed properties by real estate salespersons, brokers or leasing agents.
• Have the same terms of rental agreements as other renters.
• Receive consideration for financing from lending institutions, such as banks, savings and loans and mortgage lenders.
• Have the same terms and conditions on loans as other home buyers.
If you need any help regarding Fair Housing and your rights, contact the S.C. Human Affairs Commission, 1026 Sumter St., #101, Columbia, SC 29201; or call toll-free at 800-521-0725.