LANNWS-04-12-23 FAIR HOUSING MONTH

Lancaster County has supported and promoted fair housing practices for all of its citizens over the years. Each year, the county recognizes April as Fair Housing Month with a proclamation, signed this year by Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper on April 3, and undertakes a variety of activities to show its support of equal housing opportunities.

The federal Fair Housing Act originated from Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. The state enacted the S.C. Fair Housing Law in 1989. This law makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin in the sale, rental or provision of other housing services. This ensures equal opportunities for rental housing and homeownership to all persons and gives everyone the right to live anywhere they can afford to live.

Trending Videos