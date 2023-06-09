CHARLOTTE — As we all head outside to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather this summer, the American Red Cross of Greater Carolinas has steps you can follow to help stay safe.

“Many of us enjoy spending time outdoors with loved ones as we go for a walk, go swimming, or sitting outside and enjoying the weather,” said Allison Taylor, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “The Red Cross wants you to avoid any danger no matter what your plans include and offers steps you can follow to have a safe summer.”