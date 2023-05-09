PAGELAND — Dr. Billy C. “Bick” Blakeney of Pageland passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 92.
He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Griggs Blakeney; his parents, Burrus and Fannie Blakeney; and his brother, Robert L. “Check” Blakeney.
Bick was born and raised in Pageland and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Pageland. He practiced medicine in Pageland for 40 years and was devoted to his patients and his community.
Bick graduated from Pageland High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Clemson University in 1957 with a degree in civil engineering and subsequently received a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He worked for the state of North Carolina before he decided to pursue a medical degree. He attended the Medical University of South Carolina and did his residency in Greenville. After practicing in Greenville, he and his family settled in Pageland, where he practiced until retirement.
An avid Clemson fan his entire life, Bick loved football season and attended games well into his mid-80s. He instilled his love of the Tigers in his three daughters, each of whom attended Clemson.
In 2014, following the death of his first wife Pat, he married Pat Caldwell and enjoyed nine very happy years with her. He loved Pat and their little dog Laney.
Bick is survived by his wife, Pat Phillips Caldwell; his three daughters, Denise Blakeney Pettit (Adrian), Diane Blakeney Bonner (Mark) and Donna Blakeney Joye (David); his grandchildren, Katherine Pettit Stroud (Seth), Andrew Harper Pettit, Matthew Thomas Bonner, William Carson Bonner, Hannah Joye Fletcher (Sam) and William Davis Joye; one great-grandson Callum Joseph Stroud; step-children, Tracy B. Caldwell (Ann) and Heather C. Burgey (Jeff) and their children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland.
A celebration of life funeral service was held at First Baptist Church of Pageland at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, with Dr. Joel Dale officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Pageland, P.O. Box 126, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Blakeney family.