A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in Lancaster.
The victim is in critical, but stable condition after the 6:30 p.m. April 18 shooting on the 200 block of East Springs Street, according to a Lancaster Police Department release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in Lancaster.
The victim is in critical, but stable condition after the 6:30 p.m. April 18 shooting on the 200 block of East Springs Street, according to a Lancaster Police Department release.
The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment by a third party before officers arrived at the scene.
Lancaster Police Department is questioning a person of interest in the case, and the investigation is ongoing. No charges had been filed as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
This incident is under investigation by Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4. Tips may also be submitted at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.