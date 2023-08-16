Brooks Horton is one of these people who doesn’t go unnoticed and neither does the job he does.
The Andrew Jackson High senior plays left tackle for the Volunteers varsity football team and is responsible for protecting the quarterback and helping open holes for the running game.
At 6 feet, 6 inches, and 315 pounds, Horton is easy to pick out on the football field. The 17-year-old has been playing football since the third grade and is ready to get his senior season underway. He said football is a brotherhood to him.
“It is like family,” he said. “It is fun being out here. We have been doing this for a long time. The same group of seniors have been together since the third grade. We have been at it a long time.”
Andrew Jackson made it to the Lower State Championship last year, but lost to Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Horton feels like they can take the next step this year.
“We have been a run-heavy team since I have been here,” he said. “But we want to pass a little more this year to be a dual threat to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Being a left tackle, Horton has been vital to the Vols' success on offense.
“You can tell Brooks has bought into being better,” said head coach Jeremy Smith. “He has been working his tail off. He wants to learn. He has bought into the fact to keep everyone accountable. You can tell he was a big component in their success last year.”
Horton said he isn’t afraid of hard work and is hoping that hard work pays off this year.
“We have to move those big guys out of the way up front,” he said. “We are strong and have a real good brotherhood. Left guard, left tackle – they are all equally important.”
Horton added the majority of the offense is back from last year and most of the defense is as well, which should help them again.
Horton said he doesn’t feel like he is through growing and is hoping to add a couple more inches, wanting to get to 6 feet, 8 inches.
“I can still feel the growing pains,” he said. “They are still there. I want to go play college somewhere.”
Horton’s size has gotten him noticed by Division I and II colleges.
“Hopefully, I will get some offers at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I have been in contact with some DI and DII schools.”
Horton said his dream school would be The Citadel in Charleston. He is also looking at Coastal Carolina, Newberry and North Greenville. Horton hopes to find a college home by December or early January.
Personally, Horton said he would like to be able to go to the North-South All-Star game this season.
“He can play college football,” Smith said. “He has the mentality you want.”
When Horton isn’t on the football field, he is either working as a lifeguard or fishing. He also has a reptile collection he likes to maintain. He has three lizards and some frogs, among other things. However, snakes are off limits for now, until he moves out.
“Momma said no snakes,” he said. “But the first thing I am buying is a fat snake.”