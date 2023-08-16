LANSP-08-16-23 AJ PLAYER Brooks Horton

Andrew Jackson senior Brooks Horton’s presence in a Volunteers’ game is a big help in getting their offense going.  He protects the quarterback and helps open holes for the running game.

 Gwynn Leaird

Brooks Horton is one of these people who doesn’t go unnoticed and neither does the job he does.

The Andrew Jackson High senior plays left tackle for the Volunteers varsity football team and is responsible for protecting the quarterback and helping open holes for the running game.