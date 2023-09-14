Take an in-depth look at Indigenous sports and athleticism and see a display of woven wonders of artwork made from vines and natural plant materials in two new exhibits opening this month at the Native American Studies Center.
“Backyard Vines: Artwork by Nancy Basket,” featuring long leaf pine needle baskets, kudzu paper art, and other organic woven wonders made by traditional artist Nancy Basket, opened to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
A culmination of her four-month appearance as the Center’s Artist-in-Residence during fall of 2019, the exhibit “What Do You have in Your Back Yard?: The Traditional Artwork of Nancy Basket” was open for a few weeks at the center before the facility’s temporary closure in March 2020.
Some of the artwork featured in the original exhibit will return, such as the 8-feet sculptures of the Uktena (featuring motion-sensor eyes) and Thunderbird, along with new pieces, like oversized kudzu chandeliers. Also included in the exhibit are thumb-sized miniatures, pine needle baskets, woven baskets, mannequin floor lamps and more.
In addition to working with pine needles and kudzu, Basket has woven with corn husks, rye straw, horsehair, wisteria, grapevines and cat tails. She has worked with long leaf pine needles for over 40 years, helping form the first basketry guild in North American with friend Vi Phillips.
“I’m very excited to have another show after the first one was only open to the public two weeks during the COVID shutdown,” Basket said. “Come see what you, too, can do with pervasive vines. Got any in your yard?”
“Backyard Vines: Artwork by Nancy Basket” is on display in the center’s North Gallery through Feb. 15, 2024.
Sports exhibit
Opening on Thursday, Sept. 28, “More than a Game: Indigenous Sports and Athleticism,” is on display in conjunction with the 18th Annual Native American Studies Week, “Indigenous Athletes and Athleticism: Vital Contributions to a National Passion.”
The athletics-focused exhibit highlights information about Indigenous athletes — some with Carolina connections, such as Buck George, who played football for the Clemson Tigers and the team now known as the Washington Commanders — and their contributions to the Olympics and competitive sports, such as basketball, hockey, football, wrestling, track and field, and more.
“This exhibit takes a look at a subject we’ve never covered before,” said center special projects coordinator Elisabeth Avelar. “Information panels will cover a variety of sports and athletic-related Indigenous topics like women in athletics, historical firsts, the Oorang Indians with Jim Thorpe highlights, controversies with mascot names, and more. We also plan to showcase Indigenous art based on sports and athleticism.”
“More than a Game: Indigenous Sports and Athleticism,” will be on display in the center’s Five Points Gallery through Aug. 5, 2024.
The Native American Studies Center is located at 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.
For a complete schedule of exhibit openings and events, please visit the Native American Studies Center’s website, www.sc.edu/lancaster/NAS, or social media platforms.