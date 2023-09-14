Take an in-depth look at Indigenous sports and athleticism and see a display of woven wonders of artwork made from vines and natural plant materials in two new exhibits opening this month at the Native American Studies Center.

“Backyard Vines: Artwork by Nancy Basket,” featuring long leaf pine needle baskets, kudzu paper art, and other organic woven wonders made by traditional artist Nancy Basket, opened to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 12.