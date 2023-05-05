LANCASTER — Mrs. Margaret Grace Couick Blackmon, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
She was born Jan. 30, 1936, in Waxhaw, N.C., a daughter of the late Marion Odell Couick and Margaret Louise Odessa Dunlap Couick. She was the wife of Ned Baker Blackmon.
Margaret retired from Springs Industries Grace Bleachery after 43 years. She was a loving, kind, caring beautiful lady, who loved her family dearly. Margaret enjoyed working in her yard, especially her flowers, and she loved to cook. She also enjoyed the beach and the mountains. Margaret was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ned Blackmon; son, Dale Blackmon (Pam); four grandchildren, Justin Blackmon (Jennifer), Erin Gardner (Chandler), Madison Weaver (Steven) and Hunter Blackmon (Gracie); three great-grandchildren, Avery Blackmon, Lila Blackmon and Aria Weaver; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Blackmon; a sister, Shirley Turner (Steve); and a large extended family.
Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Monty Blackmon; her parents; four brothers, Hubert Couick, Joe Couick, David Couick and Kenny Couick; and a sister, Ruth Horne.
The celebration of life service for Margaret will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Antioch Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Trent McLaughlin. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
The family requests no flowers please, but for those who wish, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Margaret Blackmon.