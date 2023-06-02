LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Peasley, 81, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Peasley, 81, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
Services will be at a later date.
Born in Phlox, Wis., Jerry is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Paula Peasley; grandchildren, Destiny Peasley and Gabe Peasley; brother, James (Jim) Peasley; sisters, Betty Lewis and Linda Namendorf; and his ex-wife, Mable Adams Peasley.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Ethel Kautza Peasley; sons, Brian Keith Peasley, Kenneth Paul Peasley and David Wayne Peasley; brother, Randy Aschbrenner; and stepfather, Erich Aschbrenner.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is caring for Mr. Peasley.