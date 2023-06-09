LANCASTER — Mr. Joe Lee Sanders Jr., 91, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 10, 1932, in Lancaster, a son of the late Joe Lee Sanders Sr. and Marie Pearson Sanders.
Mr. Sanders was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked maintenance at Springs, operated J&T service station, was the manager of Lancaster Moose Lodge and had been a security guard at Springs.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sanders was held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his daughter, Regina Dobson (Carter) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Drue Carter Dobson (Kelsey) and Addelyn Dobson Martin (Matthew); and a great-grandchild, Knox Timothy Martin.
Along with his parents. he is predeceased by his wife, Martha McManus Sanders; sons, Kerry Dean “Champ” Sanders and Jake Lamar Sanders; and a brother, Rob Sanders.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Sanders.