Warriors rally by Fort Mill
The Indian Land High School junior varsity football team rallied from a 7-0 deficit to take a 27-14 comeback win over Fort Mill High on Monday, Sept. 11, at Warrior sStadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Indian Land High School junior varsity football team rallied from a 7-0 deficit to take a 27-14 comeback win over Fort Mill High on Monday, Sept. 11, at Warrior sStadium.
The game was a make-up from the previous Thursday when it was postponed due to a storm.
Warriors quarterback Daniel Montealegre hit Bryden Perkins on a 35-yard touchdown pass and connected with D.J. Brunson on a 20-yard scoring pass.
Indian Land’s Jackson Connor picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Montealegre also had a 2-yard touchdown run. He hit Angelo Dorazlo on the conversion.
The Indian Land defense was led by Isaac Craven, Landry Wilson and Liam Stephan.
Noah Terry paced the Warriors secondary. Uriel Gonzolez sparked the offensive line play, which aided the running of Rylan Hoff.
A.R. Rucker beats Great Falls
A.R. Rucker Middle School rallied to defeat the Great Falls B-team, 12-6, in overtime at Great Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Rucker quarterback Ethan Reid hit Tristin Hinson on a 15-yard pass to lift the Rams to the overtime win.
Earlier in the game with about 90 seconds to play, Terrion Lineberger scored on a 10-yard run to tie the game at 6-6 and force it into overtime.
Defensive end Elijah McPherson and linebacker K.J. White led the Rams’ defensive unit.
Rucker coach Palmer Hudson noted the offensive line played well.
Buford B-team falls
The McBee High School B-team rallied from an 18-6 halftime deficit to take a 22-18 win over the Buford High B-team on Thursday, Sept. 14.
McBee scored twice and added a pair of two-point conversions in taking the comeback win.
Buford’s Zadarius Spratt scored two touchdowns, tallying of runs of 50 and three yards. Maddox Hunter added an 80-yard scoring run for the Buford B-team.
“The effort was there, but we didn’t tackle well and it cost us in the second half,” said Buford B-team coach Zach Newton.
The Buford B-team will host the Cannon School of Concord, N.C., at 6 p.m. Thursday.