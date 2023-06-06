LANCASTER — Mrs. Frances Elizabeth “Bit” Langford Beckham, 75, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023.
She was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Bluford Griffin Beckham and Miriam Counts Langford. She was the wife of Jimmy Lee Beckham.
Bit loved her family, especially her grandsons and granddogs. She enjoyed beach trips, family and friends reunions, reading and watching Carolina Gamecock sports. Mrs. Beckham was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Bit is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Lee Beckham; a daughter, Lea Beckham Funderburk (Eric); a son, Joseph Griffin Beckham; two grandsons, Bluford “Blu” Griffin Beckham and Ladson Partridge Beckham; a brother, David Langford (Lois) of Landrum; many nieces and nephews; and special friends.
Bit was preceded in death by her parents.
The celebration of life service for Bit will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Hub Blankenship and Christopher Girardeau. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., before the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Elizabeth “Bit" Beckham.