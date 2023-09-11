Joshua Britten was 33 when he was killed in a hit-and-run accident this summer. His mother, Marie Nash, said she is still looking for answers to who is responsible and how it happened.
“They still haven’t made an arrest; they’re still investigating it, and I know very little about where the case is actually at,” Nash said. “I just know they’re still investigating it.”
The accident took place at 9:30 p.m. July 10 on Great Falls Highway (S.C. 200 South) near Lymon Reece Road, a mile south of Lancaster, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol. Britten was walking when a car struck him, then continuing without stopping.
The S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) is currently investigating Britten’s case. SCHP public information officer Gary Miller said no further details are available at this time, aside from what was previously publicly released.
“All I know is Josh was hit by a young man or woman, I'm not sure, and killed and he died instantly,” Nash said. “They told me that they actually found my son's boots 75 feet away from his body — that’s how fast this person was driving.”
Nash said Britten’s autopsy report revealed his cause of death was due to a spinal avulsion, which happened on impact. Britten died at the scene, said Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Karla Deese.
As his mother, Nash said the hardest part for her was the idea that someone killed him, as if his life counted for nothing.
“That’s the hard part,” she said. “It’s like, everyone dies (eventually); we already know that. But just knowing he was laying in the road like he was nothing. He didn’t count for anything.”
She said her son was an awkward kid at times, but never failed to look out for others.
“He had a really big heart (and) if he had nothing in his pocket, he still took his shirt off his back and handed it to you if you needed it,” Nash said.
She also said Britten stood 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighed 300 pounds at one point, but had lost nearly 80 pounds.
While kindhearted, she said he had trouble making friends, which led him to fall in with the wrong crowds.
“If you told him that you were going to do (something), he really truly believed that you were going to do it no matter what,” she said. “He didn't have that gut instinct to say 'no, I need to walk away from this.'”
Information needed
Nash said she has a sinking feeling that the law enforcement agencies will never find the person responsible for killing her son, but she is still doing everything she can to ensure the opposite.
She did confirm that rumors have begun to spread around the Lancaster community, and numerous different individuals have tried to tell her who is responsible.
While Nash has her own suspicions, she is communicating with Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Olney and cannot confirm any information publicly.
Nash said it’s incredibly frustrating that she keeps being put in the position to wonder, but not be able to confirm who took her son’s life.
“The laws have to be changed,” Nash said. “People have to step up and start doing what's right; they need to speak out.
“Step back and think for two seconds, that can be their child at any given time. If it was their child, would they want everybody else to stand up and say, ‘hey, this is what happened; this is what they're saying happened; this is the people that are saying they did this,’ and that way the police can have the information they need to investigate it,” she said.
"Hopefully, someone will come forward," Nash said.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call S.C. Highway Patrol Troop 4 at 803-639-9035 or 803-283-8585.