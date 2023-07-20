LANNWS-07-22-23 YLI

Iota Theta Omega honored four local girls, from left, Jasmine Simmons, MaKayla Montgomery, Makyla Jeter and Jaurni Hammond at its first Youth Leadership Institute celebration June 17 at the Lancaster County Library.

 Tisha Simmons

Iota Theta Omega, the Lancaster chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., recently hosted its first Youth Leadership Institute celebration, a vibrant event that highlighted the exceptional accomplishments and potential of young leaders in our community.

The institute aims to empower and inspire youth ages 11-13 to become agents of change through leadership development, community service and academic excellence.