Iota Theta Omega, the Lancaster chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., recently hosted its first Youth Leadership Institute celebration, a vibrant event that highlighted the exceptional accomplishments and potential of young leaders in our community.
The institute aims to empower and inspire youth ages 11-13 to become agents of change through leadership development, community service and academic excellence.
The Youth Leadership Institute celebration took place June 17 at the Lancaster County Library. Jaurni Hammond, Makyla Jeter, MaKayla Montgomery and Jasmine Simmons were all recognized for their commitment to the program’s goals and for their dedication to becoming leaders in the community.
The celebration’s theme, “Who Am I, and Where I am Going?” provided the young leaders an opportunity to introduce themselves and describe their career aspirations through recorded skits written and performed by the youth.
Miss Hammond is a music producer and enjoys being creative. Miss Jeter is an amazing hair braider and plans to use her skills to fund college. Miss Montgomery loves styling hair and plans to open her own hair salon. Miss Simmons is a published author and plans to become a pediatrician.
“As you can see, these young leaders are full of potential and are truly leaders in our community,” said Tisha Simmons, a sorority member who works with the program.
Sorority members Meghan McDaniel and Bridget Starling both noted how rewarding working with the program has been for them.
“I have had an opportunity to really get to know these ladies. They are true leaders and are going to do great things,” McDaniel said.
Starling added that the young ladies are the definition of what dedication and leadership look like.
At the closing of the celebration, the chapter’s president, Detra Foote, reminded the audience that the program is not just for young ladies. The chapter, which has served the Lancaster community for more than 50 years, hopes to encourage both young boys and girls to join the leadership program’s fall kickoff in September.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Youth Leadership Institute celebration served as a powerful reminder that young individuals have the capacity to effect change and make a significant impact on their surroundings.
For more information about the Youth Leadership Institute, contact the chapter’s president at itoaka1972@gmail.com.