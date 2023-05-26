Congratulations to the Class of 2023!
About 900 graduates from Andrew Jackson, Buford, Indian Land and Lancaster high schools flipped their tassels last week to celebrate the monumental milestone.
Commemorations went off without a hitch on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, for all four senior classes.
Here is a brief look at the four county ceremonies as we salute this year's graduates as they head off to make their mark on the world.
Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson High School’s 149 students in the class of 2023 were celebrated during its graduation ceremony Friday, May 26. Thirty students graduated with highest honors, 12 with high honors and 13 with honors.
Principal Shuntay Miller thanked parents for their continued involvement and support as it “is what sets AJ apart from all the other schools,” she said.
“Albus Dumbledore, from Harry Potter, said happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light,” Miller said. “I am asking all of you today to please turn on the light.
“Whether it be a small flash of light, the giant beam of a spotlight or a brilliant ray of sunshine, please find the positives in our world and make it your top priority,” she said.
“Looking around, you can see the massive potential within these many sets of eyes,” said valedictorian John Kirkland III. “This graduating class will be very successful, and we can create a better world for ourselves and future generations with optimism and collaboration.”
Salutatorian Lilly Horton thanked the school’s teachers, staff and family members for helping everyone survive the complex pandemic learning environment, and applauded everyone’s willingness to help when necessary.
“This may be the last time we see some of each other, but I’m confident in saying that if any one of us needed help that we would drop everything,” she said. “The friendships made during our time at Andrew Jackson High School will forever be special to us.”
During the ceremony, two class members who passed away were also honored – Madilyn DeBruhl and Kameron Mungo.
— Haley Jones
Buford High
Cherished memories, lifetime friendships and the desire to do better than average wrapped up what the class of 2023 graduation was about at Buford High School.
On a cloudy, overcast Thursday, May 25, at Jackets Stadium, 122 students received their diplomas.
Senior class president Katelyn Sellers opened the ceremony talking about her memories.
“We have made many memories over the year and I will cherish them,” she said.
She encouraged her classmates to keep an open in mind in life.
“Be open to change,” she said. “Change isn’t a bad thing.”
Honor graduate Madeline Rivers will be attending the University of South Carolina and major in exercise science. She encouraged her classmates to stay close with their friends.
“We have come so far,” she said. “We made it through four years together. We are not the same people who walked into Buford High School four years ago. The friendships we have made at Buford are so important.”
Buford salutatorian Nathan Shute will also be attending South Carolina to study electrical engineering. His advice to his classmates was to leave the state, even if for a brief time.
“I urge you to travel somewhere beyond South Carolina,” he said.
Buford valedictorian Savannah Lyles will be doing just that as she heads to New York City for college. She will be majoring in computer science at Columbia University.
While at Buford, Lyles also earned her associate degree from USC Lancaster and achieved perfect attendance in Lancaster County School District.
“This time in our life has given rise to a time of reflection,” she said.
While in the seventh grade in 2018, Lyles wrote a letter to herself trying to imagine what high school would be like. She talked about how far she has come since that time and encouraged others to look at their personal growth and progress in life.
“The primary difference between the person that wrote that letter and the person today is growth,” she said.
Buford Principal Michael Belk encouraged the class of 2023 to challenge themselves, calling graduations “one of his favorite moments.”
“Be greater than average,” he said. “I challenge each of you to live by that motto every single day. Always be proud of where you come from and show that Jacket pride.”
— Mac Banks
Indian Land High
Indian Land High School seniors took their last steps on the football stadium turf at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, during graduation. The class of 2023 includes 341 students — 119 (35%) of them graduating with honors.
Indian Land High Principal Kevin Miller highlighted the wide range of student successes in his commencement speech. ILHS graduates earned a collective $5 million in scholarships from various institutions.
Louis Henighan III and Anna Luis were named National Merit Scholars, one of the most competitive scholarships offered nationwide to high school students. Joshua Gordon and Kaylie Gutti were recognized for their commitment to join the military after graduation.
Two students graduated with associate degrees from USC Lancaster in addition to their diplomas – Joseph Cohen and Anastasia Kharabadzhu.
“Your high school began with the years of the pandemic, the pandemic that began when you were a freshman could have easily defeated you,” Miller said. “But you did not let the fear dictate what you were doing — instead, you met it head on.”
Luis, also the valedictorian, encouraged fellow graduates to make sure to tell the people in their lives how much they love them, because science points to love as being the most powerful indicator of happiness and longevity.
“Even though this is such a happy event, and we are celebrating such a huge accomplishment, it is also inevitably an ending,” she said. “It means leaving behind our school, but beyond that, our childhood and many people who have been instrumental in our lives, but who we will lose contact with after graduation.”
Salutatorian Maranda Buchanan reminded everyone of the importance of hope as they start the next chapter of their lives.
“Hope is an action, a perseverance. It is both the faith and success and the work that it takes to get there,” she said. “There were moments in high school for each of you, maybe even without realizing it, where hope carried you to the other side.”
— Haley Jones
Lancaster High
A cool and cloudy day couldn’t keep 300 Lancaster High School graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement.
On Friday May 26, the class of 2023 walked across Memorial Stadium, knowing all their hard work has paid off.
“We are here today to celebrate the class of 2023,” said Lancaster High Principal Rosalyn Mood. “This class has distinguished itself from others through its hard work in the classroom and in the community.”
A total of 62% of the students in this class achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher, with seven of them earning a 5.0 or higher. And 62% will be going on to college, with 35% going straight into the workforce and 3% going into the military. The class earned over $1.2 million in scholarship funds.
“When we first started this journey four years ago, we thought we were finally a part of the big kids club,” said salutatorian Freycer Villalobos. “Now that we’ve made it, we are not only saying farewell to the journey, but to also celebrate.”
Villalobos finished with a 5.1686 GPA and plans to attend Clemson University in the fall for business management. But before he leaves Lancaster High, he made sure to leave his classmates with a mission.
“When I received the call (that) I was salutatorian, I was happy for all of 30 seconds,” he said. “It didn’t solve all my problems. I realized we need to surround ourselves with caring people. We need to live life to fullest. And always remember – once a Bruin, always a Bruin.”
Lancaster valedictorian Hunter Snipes achieved a 5.2677 GPA, but he wants to change the meaning of success.
“People are astonished to learn that I’m not going to college,” he said. “No matter what you do, do what makes you happy. I am going straight into the workforce to be an HVAC technician, even though it goes against what people define as success.”
Snipes thanked his whole family, but specifically his dad for giving him his hard work ethic to be successful.
— Zachary Summers