This Fourth of July, friends, families and communities will gather to celebrate our nation’s independence and take pride in the country we call home.
And of course, this patriotic day wouldn’t be complete without cookouts, fireworks and a few cold beers.
Anheuser-Busch and B&B Distributors are honored to be a part of life’s celebrations – whether big or small.
As you celebrate this Independence Day, Anheuser-Busch and B&B Distributors encourage you to do your part to make our community and roads a safer place.
If you’re planning to enjoy a beer or two, make sure you also have a plan to get home responsibly.
Remember, the July Fourth weekend is one of the most dangerous times of year on our roads, but alcohol-impaired driving is 100% preventable.
Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in community-based programs and initiatives to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol.
All of us at B&B Distributors are proud to once again work with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to encourage you to “Decide To Ride” and plan ahead for a safe ride home if you are drinking.
From all of us at B&B Distributors, have a safe and happy Independence Day.