The second annual Chris Knight Memorial race was lively Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

There was a three-car battle for the lead throughout the Mideast 604 Late Model main event, as Jacob Brown led Travis Steele and Bryan Mullis the the entire race. Steele came close to taking the lead a few times, but Brown held him off to pick up the race’s $7,500 payday in the race.