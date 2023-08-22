The second annual Chris Knight Memorial race was lively Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
There was a three-car battle for the lead throughout the Mideast 604 Late Model main event, as Jacob Brown led Travis Steele and Bryan Mullis the the entire race. Steele came close to taking the lead a few times, but Brown held him off to pick up the race’s $7,500 payday in the race.
Top 5: Brown, Steele, Mullis, Jeremy Steele and Layton Sullivan
Shane Vaughn dominated the Thunder Bomber main event from start to finish. After the race, Benji Knight protested Vaughn, who declined to fight it, so Knight up to first for the win.
Top 5: Knight, Tyler Parker, Dwayne Ray, Garrett Sweatt and Ayden Massey
In the SEHA Hornets, Michael Ott, Gage McManus and Jonathan Ellis battled for the lead through most of the race. When Ellis dove below Ott and McManus in turns three and four, he slid up into McManus, who slid up into Ott, causing Ott and McManus both to flip. Ellis went on to pick up the win.
Top 5: Ellis, Chris Gardner, C.J. Deas, Tyler Smith and Michael Orr
The Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman main was the race of the night, with Kade Langley and Andy Blackwood going at it nonstop, lap after lap. Once Langley got around Blackwood, he was in cruise control on his way to the win.
Top 5: Langley, Blackwood, Jimbo Baker, David Whitaker and Jonathan Hinson
Andrew Baker dominated from start to finish in the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event.
Top 5: Baker, James Marion, Brandy Baker, Jason Gulledge and Andrew Winderl
Tyler Parker picked up yet another win this season in the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock main event.
Top 5: Parker, Brent McAteer, Chris Almond, Shane Vaughn and Pebo Johnson