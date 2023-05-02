LANSPTS-05-03-23 HOWEY DRAFT COLUMN Dorian Williams

Former Indian Land High School football star Dorian Williams became a big hitter for the Tulane University defense, helping guide the Green Wave to a Cotton Bowl win. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills last week.

 tulanegreenwave.com

You’ve likely heard the old line, or something similar, “I was looking for something and found something else.”

That was the situation last Saturday, April 29.

