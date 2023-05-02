You’ve likely heard the old line, or something similar, “I was looking for something and found something else.”
That was the situation last Saturday, April 29.
The night before, former Indian Land High School football star Dorian Williams had his named notably called in the NFL draft.
The Buffalo Bills picked Williams in the third round, as the 91st overall pick.
The Lancaster News Sports Editor Mac Banks asked if Williams was the first former Warriors’ player to have his name called to play football at the highest level.
That got me thinking about who was the last Lancaster County high school football player drafted.
Triple threat in 1968
I quickly flashed back to the era of the late Jim “Butch” Duncan, Bill Belk and Bennie Blocker, all former Barr Street High School football greats under the late Roosevelt “Sandy” Gilliam, who played in the NFL. Gilliam also had a NFL link as a scout for the Denver Broncos.
Now, this is where it gets interesting, somewhat stunning when you consider when those three Golden Tigers grid juggernauts were drafted.
As it turned out with a little research – all three were taken in the same year – 1968, some 55 years ago.
Duncan went in the fourth round to the then Baltimore Colts, 107th overall. Belk was selected in the sixth round by the 49ers, 153ed overall, and Blocker to the New Orleans Saints in the 11th round, 276th overall.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Three guys from the same hometown and same high school going in the same year. I’m no Mel Kiper Jr., the NFL draft guru, but that’s astounding.
I knew they all played in the NFL, but had no idea they were drafted in the same year, all within 169 picks. Back in 1968, the NFL had more rounds, but at the same time Lancaster was smaller then. Still, no matter how you look at it, three players from the same town and school in the same draft, that’s impressive, quite the feat.
Barr Street High, the former all-Black high school in Lancaster, had a sterling athletic tradition, and that just underscores the fact.
The NFL, by some standards, is known as “not for long.” Don’t produce and you likely don’t stay. But all three of those 1968 draftees stuck. Duncan played five seasons, including Super Bowl V, the Colts’ 16-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Belk, a teammate and fellow graduate of the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore with Duncan, played seven years in the NFL, and two in the Canadian Football League.
Blocker, who played and graduated from S.C. State as a three-sport athlete, began his college career at Ohio State under the legendary Woody Hayes before transferring to S.C. State. He was with the Saints for a season.
Shropshire in 2005
So who was the last Lancaster County prep football player to have his name called in the NFL draft? That would be Darrell Shropshire, the former Andrew Jackson High School star who played at Coffeyville Junior College (Kansas) and then at the University of South Carolina.
Shropshire was selected in the seventh round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2005 and played two seasons. He also played two seasons with the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League.
Williams in 2023
What about Williams, the former Warriors’ crackerjack linebacker?
I remember in his junior season at Indian Land, asking then Warriors coach H.B. Blades, himself a former NFL player with the then Washington Redskins, who would be his nominees for the all-county football team.
Blades, without hesitation, said Williams, who he described as a “tackling machine.”
His senior year, Williams racked up 97 tackles, earning the eye of college scouts.
His college choice appeared to be Coastal, but he went on a visit to Tulane University late in his recruitment. On his signing day, he noted the visit to Tulane and New Orleans made the difference.
Obviously, he made the most of his chance at the next level. Often when a player signs, you hear a coach say, “his best football is ahead of him.”
That tag fit Williams to a “T,” like in Tulane, as Williams’ rise with the Green Wave neatly meshed with the team’s ascension.
Tulane, a former SEC member and Southern power, is back where it once was, relevant in college football.
Williams played in the prestigious Senior Bowl and was on the Butkus Award list, which honors the nation’s top linebacker.
Given a shot, Williams proved he could play at the highest level in the collegiate ranks.
He’s earned his coveted chance in the NFL, with hopefully his will to work and achieve and laser focus, will mean more accolades to come with the Buffalo Bills.