ST. STEPHEN — The Indian Land Warriors traveled down to the coast of South Carolina and came away with their first win of the season.
Indian Land headed to St. Stephen on Friday, Aug. 25, to take on the Timberland Wolves. The Wolves proved as tenacious as the animal, giving the Warriors a battle, but Indian Land's defense and special teams were enough to hold off Timberland for a 7-6 win.
The return of quarterback Jaxon Scheidt was a welcome one for the Warriors. Scheidt did not practice until Thursday and did not run as much as he did against Nation Ford, but he did throw for 181 yards. He helped Indian Land march down the field on their opening drive, but the Warriors came up short on fourth down from the Wolves' 12. Ricky Myers was ruled to have been juggling the ball in the back of the end zone, and the pass from Scheidt was ruled incomplete.
The only scoring drive in the first half came on Sequel Patterson's 2-yard run off a quarterback draw, coming after the biggest play of the game for either team. Scheidt found Hayden Morris down the far sideline for a 50-yard strike down to the Wolves' 3-yard line.
“We really tried to limit what he (Scheidt) did this week,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “He did a little bit on Wednesday and then came in on Thursday. We were a little iffy if he was going to go, but then he came in on Thursday and looked all right.”
The Warriors led 7-0 at the half, but three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception kept them from scoring more. Indian Land outgained the Wolves, 204-25, in the first half.
The Wolves finally put together a drive just before the end of the third quarter. Kylen Brown found Amir Millegan on a screen pass on fourth and five. Millegan outran the Warriors' defense for the 30-yard score. The two-point pass failed, which proved to be the margin of victory for the Warriors.
Indian Land's chance to score in the fourth quarter came off a muffed punt by the Wolves at Timberland's 3-yard line. Scheidt attempted to throw the ball away, but was flagged for intentional grounding, ending the drive with no points for the Warriors.
The Wolves' last chance came with little time left and them backed up to their own yard line. In the final minute, they only made it as far as their own 32-yard line. Two desperation passes fell incomplete, allowing the Warriors to escape with the victory.
Indian Land turns its attention to Palisades second-year team, which is coming to the Panhandle on Friday, Sept. 1.