Republican businessman Tibi Czentye, 64, of Winnsboro has announced his 2026 run for the S.C. State Senate District 17 seat, held by Democrat Mike Fanning since 2016.
Czentye held a campaign kickoff event Monday, Sept. 11, with Congressman Ralph Norman at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg.
With the goal of restoring prosperity, hope and the American dream for all South Carolinians, Czentye is committed to serving this district and the entire state with special focus on freedom and economic opportunity.
“As a longtime member of the local business community, I have seen firsthand the ways in which our state needs a renewed emphasis on prosperity for all,” Czentye said. “I’m honored to run to represent the values of this community in Columbia.”
Czentye escaped from the socialist dictatorship in Romania, then escaped from a labor camp in Yugoslavia, and walked across Europe, risking his life to create a better one for his family. He applied for political asylum in the United States and arrived in this country in 1991.
He and his wife, Sandra, started their American life with two suitcases, two children, no English and God. They went to California, where Czentye learned English, worked three jobs per day for five years and after that, started his own business, All Pro Solutions, now based in Rock Hill.
But slowly California’s slide into socialism began to look like Romania. After 18 years in California, the Czentyes “escaped” from socialism again and moved to South Carolina in 2009, where they have been very happy Southerners for 14 years. They have lived in Winnsboro since 2016.
“I am proud,” Czentye says, in his lingering accent, "because I accomplished the American dream. I become citizen, my family is free, my two boys created their own families, I have six grandchildren, and my business is doing good.
"But after the Biden administration took over, I started to be very concerned about the future of my children and grandchildren and, of course, the future of our country.
"My only choice is to continue to fight for our freedom and for a better life for everyone in my state, community and country.”
Czentye loves his family, his hard-won freedom, fishing, hunting and his Lord God. He understands from a lifetime of experience that freedom must be safeguarded in every generation, and that’s why he’s running for S.C. Senate District 17.
For more information about Czentye and his stance on the issues, visit VoteTibi.com.