One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on S.C. 200.
LaBruce Timothy “Tim” Roberts, 49, of Kershaw, was killed in the wreck, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
Roberts was driving a 2018 Honda sedan north on S.C. 200, when he crossed the center line about 4 p.m. Aug. 28, and hit a 2002 Acura head-on, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred near Bethel Road, about 7 miles south of Lancaster.
Ridgeway said Roberts died at the scene.
He said the Acura driver, who is from Great Falls, was injured, and airlifted to Palmetto Richland Hospital in Columbia.