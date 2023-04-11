Lancaster Promise Neighborhood will hold the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new office at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The office is at 121 S. Wylie St., Lancaster. All community members, leaders and volunteers are invited to celebrate this momentous occasion.

It is also announcing the 2023 dates for its community workdays. The next one will be on Saturday, April 29, with volunteers meeting at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 317 E. Barr St., Lancaster. Other community workday dates are June 10, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9. All community workdays are from 9 a.m. to noon. To register for a workday, email community engagement and outreach coordinator Ayana Crawford at acrawford@lpnsc.org.

