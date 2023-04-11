Lancaster Promise Neighborhood will hold the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new office at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The office is at 121 S. Wylie St., Lancaster. All community members, leaders and volunteers are invited to celebrate this momentous occasion.
It is also announcing the 2023 dates for its community workdays. The next one will be on Saturday, April 29, with volunteers meeting at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 317 E. Barr St., Lancaster. Other community workday dates are June 10, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9. All community workdays are from 9 a.m. to noon. To register for a workday, email community engagement and outreach coordinator Ayana Crawford at acrawford@lpnsc.org.
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a unique partnership committed to doing whatever to help empower, strengthen, engage and educate families through restoring community pride and ensuring educational success for every child in the zone from birth to college.
The zone is 6.2 square miles of focus and is comprised of the poorest neighborhoods in all of South Carolina. The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is strategically focused to support Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools’ parents and students.
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a federally funded five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is the first Promise Neighborhood program to be funded by the USDOE in South Carolina. Its mission is to “do whatever it takes with the community to ensure every child who lives in the zone has the chance for success.”
For more information, visit www.lpnsc.org and follow on all social media platforms.