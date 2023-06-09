Brenda Twitty Craig, 60, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Brenda Twitty Craig, 60, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.
She was a daughter of Lillie Mae Hood Twitty and the late Heyward Twitty Sr.
Funeral was 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Church Cemetery. Viewing was Thursday, June 8.
Survivors include her daughters, Makeisha Twitty Barber of Fort Lawn, Tanesha Craig of Lancaster, Trenita Craig of Charlotte; brother, Heyward Twitty Jr. of Lancaster; sister, Linda Wells of Lancaster; grandchildren, Tikyra Barber of Fort Lawn, Kaden Craig of Charlotte; special friends, Wanda Wade, Eddie Leaphart; caregiver, Marsha Walker; and many relatives and friends.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.