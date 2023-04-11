Wanda M. Witherspoon, 63, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Wanda M. Witherspoon, 63, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
A daughter of Sallie Beck Merriweather and the late Eddie Merriweather, she was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Bath.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Survivors include daughter, Kayloni Harrison of Charlotte, N.C.; sons, Jared Witherspoon and Jason Witherspoon, both of Charlotte; her mother of North Augusta; brother, Eddie Merriweather Jr. of Augusta, Ga.; sisters, Pamela Driscoll of Pensacola, Fla., and Sonja Bennett and Yolanda Patterson, both of Augusta; and five grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.