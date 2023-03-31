“Your child has cancer.”
What devastating words to hear from the doctor. Your world stops. You think, “Give me the cancer, not my child. I can bear up better if it’s me.”
Each year, the parents of more than 15,000 children in the United States will hear those words. This terrible disease can strike any family, anywhere, any time – even right here in Lancaster County.
Tommy and Krissy Wilson are both graduates of Indian Land High School. Tommy is a music teacher at Van Wyck Elementary School and percussion instructor at Indian Land High School.
Tommy and Krissy’s 11-year-old daughter, Madilynn, was recently diagnosed with a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. Following surgery to remove the tumor, because of Madilynn’s age and the location of the tumor, the Wilson’s oncologist has recommended proton therapy in place of traditional radiation. Madilynn requires therapy five days a week for six weeks, and the closest location to receive this therapy is Atlanta, Ga. The emotional and financial costs to the Wilson family are unimaginable.
To serve the Wilson family, the Lancaster Lions Club will collect donations, 100% of which will be given to the Wilson family to help offset the costs associated with Madilynn’s treatment. Please mail financial support to the Lancaster Lions Club, Attn: Robert Mungo, 1108 Tarram Court, Lancaster, SC 29720, and indicate it is for the Wilson family. We will also accept donations at our upcoming blood drive. The Lancaster Lions Club is a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, so donations are tax-deductible.
We also want to raise awareness of pediatric cancer in our community, so we have partnered with the Isabella Santos Foundation to host a blood drive in honor of Madilynn. The Isabella Santos Foundation is the amazing culmination of a mother and daughter’s battle with a rare pediatric cancer that proved terminal, and the mom’s determination and dedication to not only help other families, but also to fund research for pediatric cancer treatment. Learn more at www.isabellasantosfoundation.org.
The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land, SC 29707. Donor registration can be made at https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1333387. Look for the Big Red Bus. The Isabella Santos Foundation receives a $10 donation from Oneblood.org for each unit given.
The Lancaster Lions Club, chartered in 1933, is one of 48,000 clubs that make up the largest service organization in the world. We serve our community, focusing on five global causes: diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. To learn more about our club, visit LancasterSCLions.com, or call me, Dan Stuart, president and membership chair, at 803-431-7204.