What was tropical storm Idalia has now turned into a hurricane near the west coast of Florida. Lancaster County residents can expect heavy rain throughout the rest of the week. Idalia was forecast to become a hurricane Monday, Aug. 28, and a major hurricane near Florida by Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service reports that Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify across the eastern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall, according to Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.
Idalia is expected to lift northeastward toward the Carolinas late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the central and eastern Carolinas, according to a Monday afternoon weather update from Tyson Blanton, Duke Energy’s district manager of government and community relations.
The most severe rainfall impacts in South Carolina will likely be from the eastern Midlands throughout the coastal plain, with 4 to 8 inches expected. The greatest rainfall amounts are expected in the Pee Dee region. The excessive rainfall outlook indicates a moderate risk for flash flooding throughout the eastern Midlands all the way to the coast.
As of Tuesday morning, Lancaster County was not listed as a potential tornado threat zone.
Get prepared
Sharonne Hayes with the American Red Cross of North Carolina said preparation is key for residents across the state, especially if the storm path or conditions change.
“Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and will bring some tropical impacts to the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The time to get ready is now,” she said.
“As we watch the storm come closer to the Florida coast, we encourage our communities to get ready for the potential impact,” said Alison Taylor, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of North Carolina. “We encourage everyone to finalize their safety plans now.”
The Red Cross recommends a three-step approach for storm preparation. First, make a plan. This includes planning emergency evacuation or transportation, stay up to date on local media and finding pet-friendly housing options, if there are pets in the household.
The second step they recommend is to build two kits, a stay-at-home kit and an emergency evacuation kit. Materials within each kit vary per person, but the Red Cross recommends including medication, personal hygiene items and important documents.
Lastly, the Red Cross recommends being informed, and maintaining access to weather alerts and community notifications. The Lancaster County Emergency Alert System has an option to text and email up-to-date emergency alerts to area residents.
Power outages
Duke Energy also recommends preparing a basic emergency supply kit, including flashlights, cash, batteries, a first aid kit, weather radio, non-perishable food, water and a portable charger.
Power outages are possible with Idalia’s impact onto the Carolinas, peaking overnight Wednesday to very early Thursday morning.
In the event of power outages, Duke Energy advises residents to follow these tips:
• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.
• If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.
• Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may omit carbon monoxide.
• Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power — especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.
Duke Energy’s team is ready to respond with line technicians and other storm personnel available across the Carolinas service area to outages that may occur with this event.
For Duke Energy updates on area outages, visit duke-energy.com. If you experience a power outage, call Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system at 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) or text OUT to 57801.