What was tropical storm Idalia has now turned into a hurricane near the west coast of Florida. Lancaster County residents can expect heavy rain throughout the rest of the week. Idalia was forecast to become a hurricane Monday, Aug. 28, and a major hurricane near Florida by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports that Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify across the eastern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall, according to Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.