Thomas Grady Carnes, 72, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
He was a son of the late Heber Nathan Carnes Sr. and Christine Plott Carnes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thomas Grady Carnes, 72, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
He was a son of the late Heber Nathan Carnes Sr. and Christine Plott Carnes.
He is survived by sister, Barbara C. Threatt; brother, Heber Nathan (Denise) Carnes Jr.; four nephews; one niece; four great-nephews; special cousin, Kenny (Lynn) Plott; and special friend who was like a sister, Jodi McConnell.
A gathering will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, at Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw.
Mr. Carnes donated his body to science.
The family is at the home of Barbara Threatt.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.