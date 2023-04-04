LANCASTER — Mr. Charles Marion Ballard Sr., 89, of Lancaster, widower of Rebecca G. Ballard, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home.

He was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Leroy Ballard and Willie Neely Ballard. Mr. Ballard was a member of Douglas Presbyterian Church. He was employed with Duke Power for 30 years. Mr. Ballard was married for 66 years and reunited with his wife, Rebecca, in Heaven. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his retirement from Duke, Mr. Ballard bred and raised tropical birds for a number of years. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies every morning. He loved motorcycles and rode for many years.

