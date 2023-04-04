LANCASTER — Mr. Charles Marion Ballard Sr., 89, of Lancaster, widower of Rebecca G. Ballard, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Leroy Ballard and Willie Neely Ballard. Mr. Ballard was a member of Douglas Presbyterian Church. He was employed with Duke Power for 30 years. Mr. Ballard was married for 66 years and reunited with his wife, Rebecca, in Heaven. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his retirement from Duke, Mr. Ballard bred and raised tropical birds for a number of years. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies every morning. He loved motorcycles and rode for many years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ballard will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at the graveside at Douglas Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Robert Jones officiating.
Mr. Ballard is survived by a son, Charles M. “Chuck” Ballard and his wife, Mallory, of Rock Hill; a daughter, Jan Painter of Indian Land; a sister, Grace Bailey of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Charles M. “Trey” Ballard III and his wife, LaDonna, Madison Brubaker and her husband, Christian Brubaker, and Davis Painter; and two great-grandchildren, Ellis Ballard and James Ballard, and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Max Ballard; and a sister, Margaret Baker.
The family will receive friends following the service at Douglas Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 2325 Sunday Place, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Ballard.