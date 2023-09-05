The Indian Land Warriors triumphed over the Palisades Pumas, 27-26, in a back-and-forth battle not decided until the games’ final drama-filled final seconds.
Freshman kicker Brody Bishop converted on a 30-yard field goal with just 3.2 seconds remaining, propelling the Warriors to their second straight victory by a single point on Friday, Sept. 1.
“I really was just kind of praying,” Bishop said. “My legs were shaking, then they hit me, and my knee started hurting and I don’t know, it just happened.”
Trailing with four minutes left in the fourth quarter on their own 25-yard line, the Warriors offense went to work. Sophomore Rickey Myers broke a tackle after catching a pass from senior quarterback Jaxon Scheidt and scampered 25 yards. Sophomore running back Jamol Horton found a lane and advanced the ball for another 20 yards. Scheidt pounded out another 9 yards on the ground to set up the Warriors inside the red zone.
“He [Scheidt] called like the last five plays,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “He just called them on his own. We threw the formation out there; he called the plays. He wanted the ball in his hands, and he made plays. He’s a three-year starter and two-year captain. He’s a guy who’s battled back from injury...to come out and do what he did.”
With one minute remaining, the Warriors were in the red zone in field goal position.
Now facing fourth down with 14.7 seconds remaining, the Warriors brought in their field goal unit. The Pumas then made a crucial game-changing error. A penalty was called for a substitution infraction on Palisades. The penalty granted the Warriors an additional 5 yards and a fresh set of downs.
Opting to attempt a chip-shot field goal on first down with just eight seconds remaining, the air quickly left the raucous home stadium. The snap-to-holder exchange was jumbled, and the kick never got off the turf. Bishop was in a scrum on the ground rather than watching the ball launch into the sky.
The Pumas celebrated, having appeared to seal the victory, while the dejected Warriors looked on. However, since the kick was not actually attempted and because the Warriors maintained possession of the ball, the result was simply a loss of 11 yards and second down for the home team.
With the chance at redemption and the victory, the Warriors’ special team’s unit executed on their next opportunity, and Bishop split the uprights to give Indian Land the win.
“I couldn’t feel anything,” Bishop said. “I’ll have a good day at school on Tuesday.”
The Warriors were led on offense by Scheidt, along with a group of play-making freshmen and sophomores at the skill positions. Myers, Jamol Horton, Hayden Morris, Sequel Patterson and Camdin Portis are loaded with potential. With Scheidt dealing with nagging ailments and senior running back Jaden Singletary on crutches, this crew of underclassmen is stepping up to the challenge.
“The fact that we are so young and if we continue to work the way we’ve been working and come together the way we can come together, I think we have the chance to really make some noise late in the season,” Hastings said. “We have 14 freshmen and sophomores who are playing a substantial amount of minutes for us, so I think it just really makes us excited about where we’re going.”
Indian Land, which improved to 2-1, travels to Fort Mill on Friday, Sept. 8, for its next contest.