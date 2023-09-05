LANSPTS-09-06-23 IL FOOTBALL ART

Indian Land’s Hayden Morris goes up for a catch during the Warriors’ game against the Palisades on Friday, Sept. 1.

 Rick Johnson

The Indian Land Warriors triumphed over the Palisades Pumas, 27-26, in a back-and-forth battle not decided until the games’ final drama-filled final seconds.

Freshman kicker Brody Bishop converted on a 30-yard field goal with just 3.2 seconds remaining, propelling the Warriors to their second straight victory by a single point on Friday, Sept. 1.