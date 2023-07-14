Barbara Taylor Hunter of Greensboro, N.C., 87, went home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Barbara was known for her sweet, welcoming demeanor, sharp wit, and her kind Christian spirit. She loved food — reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows, planning menus and especially preparing food for her family and friends.
She loved the years spent traveling around the country on car trips with her devoted husband of 58 years, Glenn; often driving two to three hours to Myrtle Beach, Hartsville, or some other destination to eat at a favorite restaurant, only to get right back in the car and drive back home. The journey was as enjoyable for them as the destination.
She loved the church, faithfully attending while she was able, as well as volunteering in many ways throughout her years.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, H. Glenn Hunter.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Mitch and Kim Hunter and Tammy and David Bowman; her siblings, Kenneth Taylor and Sandra Walden; her grandchildren, Jason, Drew, Nathan, Jonathan and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Hazel, Isabel and Jameson; and her many beloved friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to either Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, N.C., or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.