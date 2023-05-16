The emergency department at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center has been recognized by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (S.C. DHEC) Medical Services for Children Program as a “Pediatric Ready” hospital. It is the fourth emergency department in the state to achieve this recognition.

This certification recognizes hospitals that demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality emergency care to pediatric patients. DHEC’s South Carolina Emergency Medical Services for Children program developed the Pediatric Ready recognition to ensure that every child in South Carolina gets the best care in every emergency department, every time. The program evaluates hospitals based on their capacity to provide emergency care to pediatric patients, including having specialized equipment, trained staff and protocols in place for treating children.

