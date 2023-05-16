The emergency department at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center has been recognized by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (S.C. DHEC) Medical Services for Children Program as a “Pediatric Ready” hospital. It is the fourth emergency department in the state to achieve this recognition.
This certification recognizes hospitals that demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality emergency care to pediatric patients. DHEC’s South Carolina Emergency Medical Services for Children program developed the Pediatric Ready recognition to ensure that every child in South Carolina gets the best care in every emergency department, every time. The program evaluates hospitals based on their capacity to provide emergency care to pediatric patients, including having specialized equipment, trained staff and protocols in place for treating children.
“We are honored to receive the Pediatric Ready certification from S.C. DHEC,” said J. Scott Broome, CEO of MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. “This certification reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our youngest patients. I am proud of the collaborative effort put forth by so many individuals to achieve this recognition.
“Emergency departments are the initial point of care for many who enter health care systems. We are dedicated to ensuring that our emergency department is equipped with the necessary resources and staff to meet the unique needs of children and their families.”
Under the direction of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital leadership, the journey to receive the certificate began nearly two years ago in response to the American College of Emergency Physicians’ policy statement on the importance of refining and improving the safety and quality of pediatric emergency care nationally. The certification required the review of policies, procedures, processes and equipment that affect pediatric emergency care. The Pediatric Ready certification is valid for three years, after which hospitals must undergo a recertification process to maintain this status.
“Pediatric emergencies are extremely stressful for everyone involved and having a local department that is prepared can alleviate unnecessary anxiety,” said Dr. Keia Hewitt, MUSC Health Lancaster emergency medical director of MUSC Health Lancaster. “Families can rest easy knowing that their partners in health care are ready for the entire family when needed.”