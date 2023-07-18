A new consolidated fire district between Indian Land and Pleasant Valley will continue to have a board with limited power.
Lancaster County Council passed the second reading of the merger between Indian Land and Pleasant Valley fire departments at its Monday, July 17, meeting, but also voted to keep a fee board for the consolidated department.
“I like the idea of the citizens of the Panhandle having an input,” said Councilman Terry Graham.
The final approval of the merger is set to happen next month. The merger won’t take place until Sept. 15.
The new fee board’s main task is to create an annual budget for the consolidated fire department, which will be called the Indian Land Fire Department.
The board will be made up of five members with the department's fire chief serving as ex-officio to the board.
There was discussion over just what the board would do and what type of administrative duties it would have, but council wanted the majority of duties to be in the hands of County Administrator Dennis Marstall and County Council.
“We all need to remember the final say is with the seven people sitting up here,” said Councilman Brian Carnes, who represents the Indian Land area.
Both the creation of the five-member board, which still needs to be named, and the passing of second reading were approved unanimously.