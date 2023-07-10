INDIAN LAND — Wofford “Bennett” Gunter is remembered as a rare individual who touched countless lives over generations in the Indian Land community.
Gunter, 92, died June 29 and was reputed as the “Pride of the Panhandle” for his deep devotion to the schools and people of northern Lancaster County.
“Bennett was utterly devoted to the Indian Land community,” said former Lancaster County School Superintendent Ernie Mathis of his former colleague, who served the Indian Land area for 30 years. “He lived and breathed as an Indian Land Warrior.”
Gunter, a Newberry County native, came to Indian Land, then a rural farming community between Lancaster and Charlotte dotted with a few country stores, fresh out of college in the mid-1950s.
The landscape today, regarded as one of the fastest-growing areas in the Palmetto State, stands in stark contrast to what Gunter encountered in 1954 when he became Indian Land High’s third head football coach and athletic director.
Teacher, coach, administrator
In addition to his athletic duties, he also taught history at the Class C school, now a Class 4A school in the S.C. High School League’s second-largest school classification.
Gary Moore, a former ILHS head football coach, athletics director and teacher, was hired by Gunter in 1976 and led the Warriors’ program for 10 years.
Moore graduated from ILHS 10 years prior to becoming the Warriors head football coach and knew Gunter well as both a teacher and coach.
“Mr. Gunter coached like he taught, with a lot of enthusiasm,” Moore said. “He prepared you well. We had two coaches, Mr. Gunter and Mr. (Randolph) Potts, and they put in the work, so we were ready to play.”
Moore, who played five seasons under Gunter, recalled at that time teams didn’t have film on their foes for a scouting report.
“Mr. Gunter’s scouting reports were based on years of playing the games,” Moore said. “We played Jefferson and Mr. Gunter told us from prior games with Jefferson, they would always throw a long pass to open the game. They did and our defensive backs were ready for it and covered it well.”
Moore noted other Gunter traits, too.
“He made it so that we looked like a football team,” Moore said. “He made sure we looked good. We played teams at times, which had different colored helmets, but ours were all the same and our uniforms matched. He furnished us with everything but the will to play, and helped develop that.”
He said on road trips, the Warriors often stopped for a meal at The Hub, a north Lancaster restaurant in the vicinity of what is now Lancaster Motor Co.
“For some of us, it was the first time we ever ate in a restaurant,” Moore said. “He gave us life experiences.
“He would tell us when we won, we were the better team,” he said. “When you lost, your sportsmanship and character showed through.”
Moore said Gunter’s history classes were lively sessions.
“In South Carolina, a lot of battles were fought during the Revolutionary War, and he had a way of bringing them to life,” Moore said. “He talked of their hardships and the obstacles they had to overcome. He made his classes real.
“A lot of people have said they would have taken more history classes if they had known how interesting Mr. Gunter’s classes were.”
When Moore returned to Indian Land High to lead the Warriors in 1976, Gunter was his biggest supporter.
“Mr. Gunter was a great encourager,” Moore said. “He had been there and done that as a football coach and athletic director and was a good example to follow, a good man to work for and with. He had your back.”
Gunter, after serving as football coach, baseball coach, AD and teacher, became the ILHS principal and later the Indian Land area school superintendent when the four Lancaster County school districts each had an area superintendent.
Great communicator
Jerry Flack, a recent Lancaster County School District Hall of Fame inductee, served as an Indian Land High principal from 1979-83.
“I remember my interview, we talked for two and a half hours,” Flack said. “He had that high quality of communication. Mr. Gunter was well-respected in the community and had a way of drawing people together. If he met you, he was your friend. He worked tirelessly for the Indian Land community. Mr. Gunter was wonderful about bringing people together and working toward a common goal. The community revolved around the school and he made it work.”
Flack added that Gunter was a renowned story-teller.
“I remember coming to work one Monday and Mr. Gunter told me over the weekend he had raced at the Lancaster Speedway,” Flack said. “He said he finished second (in a three-car race) because another car wrecked. I wasn’t sure if he was pulling my leg, but I never heard different.”
Loyal to Indian Land
Flack said Gunter could have gone to any school district and prospered, but he was loyal to Indian Land.
“He met his wife (Lib) there and they raised their family in Indian Land, where he was a dedicated member of his church (Osceola United Methodist),” Flack said. “He was a great school administrator who knew how to run a school. He could have gone anywhere, but Indian Land was his home. He loved that place and they loved him.”
Mathis said Gunter was “a good school man.”
“He was a man of the old school,” Mathis said of Gunter, a Lancaster County School District Hall of Fame inductee like Flack and Mathis. “He had a firm belief in public education.
“He was a gentleman with a calm and steady hand, but he could be firm and he knew how to handle situations. His standards were high for academics and discipline. Bennett treated everybody the same, firm and fair.”
Flack paid him a high compliment.
“He was a fine man,” he said. “I count myself fortunate to have worked with him.”
Moore added the Indian Land schools and community will likely not see another person of Gunter’s character.
“There will never be another one like him,” Moore said.