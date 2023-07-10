LANNWS-07-12-23 GUNTER OBIT TRIBUTE

In 1963, Bennett Gunter was principal of Indian Land High School.

INDIAN LAND — Wofford “Bennett” Gunter is remembered as a rare individual who touched countless lives over generations in the Indian Land community.

Gunter, 92, died June 29 and was reputed as the “Pride of the Panhandle” for his deep devotion to the schools and people of northern Lancaster County.