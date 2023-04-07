LANCASTER — Mr. Richard Andrew Walters, 41, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1981, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., a son of Meeche Walters and Mandy Lea Tucker Walters.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Walters will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Eason officiating. Entombment will be private.
Mr. Walters is survived by his parents, Meeche and Mandy Tucker Walters; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Tucker of Lancaster; and two uncles, James T. Tucker and his wife, Lisa, of Lancaster and Charles Tucker of Marshville, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Janie M. Walters; and maternal grandfather, Marion Tucker.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Walters.