I grew up with Barbies and never questioned why they were all blond-haired and blue-eyed; I just knew they were pretty.

But I still remember my first Spanish Barbie — she had black hair, tanned skin and brown eyes — just like me. I was too little at the time to know anything about race (besides all the colors of the children Jesus loved), but I knew I felt seen.

Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life, or find her on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.