I grew up with Barbies and never questioned why they were all blond-haired and blue-eyed; I just knew they were pretty.
But I still remember my first Spanish Barbie — she had black hair, tanned skin and brown eyes — just like me. I was too little at the time to know anything about race (besides all the colors of the children Jesus loved), but I knew I felt seen.
While everyone else was probably playing house with their dolls, mine were dressed to the nines and wielding the murder weapons from Clue. I grew up in the era of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Wonder Woman,” “Scooby Doo” and the “Bionic Woman.” My dolls played out scenarios where they fought crime and solved mysteries. They were smart and could fight — sometimes they’d get in fights with my brother’s GI Joe.
I had a Ken doll, too, but he was never part of the production until I watched the soaps one summer with my Grandma. After that, Ken got busted with a hussy (one of the Barbie knock-off dolls) and the other real Barbies would gang up on him and run him out of town or drag him behind the pink Jeep. (I can thank “Bonanza” for that).
Fast forward 40-plus years and I’m still looking for women who look like me (my hair and skin color) because if they look good in their outfit, chances are that color and style will probably look good on me, too!
I also make a point to genuinely compliment women, especially when I know they put a lot of time and effort into their hair, makeup and outfit. A compliment from a woman, especially one you admire, is a precious gift.
A couple of years ago, my husband and I were in a little Irish pub in downtown Savannah, where the college kids hung out. We were sitting at the bar and had a tall, pretty bartender with magenta pink hair and a funky punk, plaid, straps-and-buckles outfit. She knew she looked good and every now and again would shimmy to the music; she knew how to work a crowd.
After one too many shimmies right in front of us, I yelled “Hey!” and motioned for her to lean toward me. She took a breath and steeled her face with a smirk and lifted eyebrows as she braced herself for whatever I was going to say.
I did my best to whisper, but since it was a crowded bar, I kinda had to yell for her to hear me. She snapped her head back like she’d been slapped, tilted her head, and then her face lit up like a Christmas tree!
I had whisper/yelled that I loved her pink hair and that it looked amazing on her. Tommie and I stayed for another hour before we called it a night.
But for that hour, that young lady beamed when she came to check on us, and graciously kept her shimmies on the other end of the bar.
Funny how women can connect so quickly, especially when we feel seen. That’s the true beauty of Girl Power.
Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life, or find her on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.